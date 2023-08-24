Regas EV Auto launches BYD Dolphin, opens showroom at CityOne Megamall Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 24): Regas EV Auto Sdn Bhd has launched the much-anticipated BYD Dolphin here today to blaze a trail in Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) space.

This marks another significant milestone as BYD’s second all-electric vehicle for the passenger car market, only half a year after launching the brand in Malaysia with the BYD Atto 3.

The BYD Dolphin encapsulates BYD’s commitment to intelligence, efficiency, safety and aesthetics.

The fully-electric vehicle is equipped with BYD’s iconic technological advancements, namely the Blade Battery, a revolutionary innovation by BYD that enables battery safety and increased energy density; e-Platform 3.0, an exclusive technology platform for highly efficient and intelligent vehicles; a high-efficiency energy-saving heat pump system; and the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain that optimises space utilisation and energy efficiency.

Inspired by the beauty and grace of its namesake, the BYD Dolphin features an Ocean Aesthetic design concept, with sophisticated bodywork featuring flowing contours, continuous LED headlight across the centre grille and geometric taillight design, and elements such as fin-shaped grab handles.

The Interior of the car is spacious, with comfortable passenger seats, numerous storage compartments and flexible trunk space.

Ensuring a safe and easy driving experience, the BYD Dolphin has a mini turning radius of 5.25m and a 360-degree high-definition viewing monitor, alongside active and passive safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems.

In addition, the vehicle is equipped with smart technology including a 12.8-inch intelligent rotating touch screen and active sound design with a six-speaker sound system.

The extended range also features wireless charging and a fixed panoramic sunroof.

The BYD Dolphin stands out with an impressive driving range of up to 490 kilometres on a full charge, providing drivers with unparalleled freedom on the road.

Embrace the thrill of smooth acceleration, going from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in just seven seconds for the extended variant, making every drive exhilarating.

Beyond its outstanding performance, the BYD Dolphin offers a competitive price point, making EVs accessible to more Malaysians without any compromise on safety.

Available in two variants, starting from RM103,740 for the Dynamic standard range and RM128,740 for the Premium extended range, drivers can opt the perfect fit for their needs and preferences.

Both the variants offer vehicle-to-load power supply functionality, providing added convenience and versatility for divers to experience a new era of electric drive where safety and affordability meet unmatched performance.

In creating the ultimate end-to-end customer experience, Regas EV Auto is proud to offer comprehensive after sales service packages for BYD Dolphin owners, further enhancing the ownership experience for BYD customers in Malaysia.

With a robust infrastructure, advanced digital management systems, and a dedicated team, Regas EV Auto is committed in providing the highest level of care and support to ensure long-term satisfaction, ensuring consistent parts supply to maximize the enjoyment of BYD owners.

Regas EV Auto Sdn Bhd is also thrilled to announce the opening of its interim sales showroom, located at CityOne Megamall.

Starting from September 2023, esteemed customers can experience excellent service in the concourse area, as they showcase their cutting-edge electric vehicles.

For more information, members of the public may contact Regas EV Auto Sdn Bhd at 013-6281277 or follow https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093348481012.