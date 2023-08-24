Shahelmey denies Putatan parliamentary seat will be vacated

PUTATAN (Aug 24): The member of parliament here, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, has denied rumours that his seat will be vacated.

Shahelmey won the seat under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the last election. The seat remains under BN even though Shahelmey’s membership in Umno has been suspended for six years since March, this year.

“It is just rumours. Don’t focus too much on that. We focus on work,” he said after the closing ceremony of the SMJ motivation talk held at Dewan Sri Putatan on Thursday.

He was asked by the media to comment on rumours that the Putatan parliamentary seat will be one of seven that will be made vacant.

Shahelmey, who is also Tanjung Keramat assemblyman and Sabah Works Minister, said that there had yet to be any directive issued by the State Umno leadership.

“We focus on solving water supply and road issues in Sabah,” he said.

On the water supply issue, Shahelmey said that they are at the stage of stabilising the water supply distribution.

“The water supply in Kota Kinabalu is nearly stable. Last week, Ketiau and Lokkawi experienced water pressure issue but it was resolved a few days ago,” he said.

However, he said that water supply rationing continued.

He said that among the challenges facing the smooth distribution of water supply were broken pipes and vandalism.