SUPP man: Stable political environment most crucial for Sarawak to achieve rapid devt

MIRI (Aug 24): A stable political environment is the most crucial factor for Sarawak to achieve rapid development, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) central youth publicity and secretary Kelvin Hii.

As the state is currently experiencing robust growth, the momentum should not be disrupted by any minor actions or inconsequential gestures, added Hii, who is also SUPP Pujut Youth chief.

“A stable political situation is the optimal condition for Sarawak’s development. Therefore, any minor actions will not affect the existing stable political landscape,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued as a response to the proposed merger between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

On Aug 19, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing during a PDP-PSB Unity Dinner in Sibu said he targeted the two parties to merge by December this year.

Arguing that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had secured 76 seats in the 2021 Sarawak election, which is more than two-thirds of the total seats, he said some quarters might question the motives behind the intended merger.

“GPS has a well-established political system in place that can effectively implement all policies.

“There is no reason to accept the addition of three seats from the PSB namely Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan.”

Describing the proposed merger as a post-election minor action, he believes the move will not bring any practical benefits.

Instead, he said such action might lead voters to question the motives behind the political parties.

He said the recent actions of PSB would only be perceived as unnecessary, as the four parties in GPS, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, PDP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), are stable and strong enough not to have another component party.

“The existence of the coalition signifies unity and trust among political parties.

“In the 2021 Sarawak election, GPS conveyed the message of safeguarding Sarawak’s rights with a focus on Sarawak’s interests.

“This aligns with the principle of SUPP which prioritises the people and advocates for Sarawak’s benefits.”

The strength of GPS today, he pointed out, is the result of enduring cooperation among all parties and the spirit of unity, which has contributed to stability, national harmony and religious concord in Sarawak.