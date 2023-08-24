S’wak deputy minister assures solutions for aggrieved homebuyers of sick housing projects

SIBU (Aug 24): Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang assured homebuyers who had purchased units in sick housing projects that they would be treated fairly and be provided with solutions.

Tiang, who is also the Pelawan assemblyman, said this to the reporters during his visit to one of the sick housing projects here yesterday.

“There are 33 sick housing projects throughout Sarawak which have affected about 3,000 purchasers,” he disclosed.

“The number of sick projects in Sarawak is not as big as other states in the country because the local ministry has been doing a close monitoring on this.

“However, we need to also give justice to the homebuyers,” said Tiang, while explaining that a sick project is one that has been delayed by at least one year of its scheduled progress or has its SPA (Sale and Purchase Agreement) lapsed.

“We have already set up a task force to offer solutions to overcome whatever challenges faced by the developers and make sure that the infrastructures are completed,” he added.

During his visit to the four sick housing projects here, he said some of the houses had already been occupied.

“You cannot blame them (the purchasers) for staying there illegally as they have no choice but to move in, after paying for years,” he said, adding that he was informed that the water and electricity supplies were temporarily provided by the developers.

His task force, he added, would have a meeting with each of the housing developers on Thursday (today) to make sure that they not only complete the project but also offer solutions to the homebuyers.

Adding on, he said the relevant government agencies would also be involved to assist in the sick housing project crisis.

“We will also try to come out with specific solutions for each developer,” said Tiang, adding that the contributing factors to the projects’ delay were due to financial problems and the challenges faced during the Covid-19 outbreak.