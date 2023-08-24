S’wak Transport Ministry visits MRO centres in Selangor to enhance knowledge in aviation industry

KUCHING (Aug 24): A delegation representing the Sarawak Ministry of Transport (MOTS) had visited Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centres in Selangor recently to gain a holistic understanding of the aviation business and industry.

According to its Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, the visit was also aimed to delve deeper into the aviation operations and explore various aspects of aircraft maintenance and repair services.

“The MROs we visited are located in Subang and Sepang and the visits took place from Aug 22 to 23,” he added in a statement today.

Lee said that by engaging with the prominent players in the industry, MOTS is poised to enhance knowledge and capabilities in this crucial sector, where the delegation received detailed insights into the diverse range of MRO services and operations.

Additionally, he also revealed that the delegation was also given the tour to facilities and hangars, providing the first hand exposure to MRO operations.

“This visit holds particular significance considering Sarawak’s prior aspirations to establish a boutique airline,” he said.

Thus by engaging with these MRO centers, Lee said that the delegation takes a decisive step towards realising these ambitions, fostering growth and expertise from the local aviation players.

During the visit, the delegation explored Malaysia key MRO centers, namely Asia Digital Engineering Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of Capital A Berhad, formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad), National Aerospace and Defence Industries Sdn Bhd (NADI), and MAB Engineering Services Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group.

Following the visits, Lee said that MOTS looks forward to further engagements and collaborations from the aviation industry players, building upon the valuable insights gained from the productive MRO visits.

“This experience sets the stage for future advancements and partnerships that will contribute to the continued development of Sarawak’s aviation landscape,” said Lee.

The MOTS delegation also comprised Sarawak Deputy Transport Minister (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, MOTS advisor Dr Lawrence Tseu Sed Kong, Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Sio Yew Hua and other officials.