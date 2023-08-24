Two in Miri fined for using mobile phone while driving

MIRI (Aug 24): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man and a woman RM400 and RM350 in default three days’ jail respectively for using their mobile phone while driving.

Denis Laing, 36, of Long Lama Baram and Wong Yen Ling, 44, of Krokop 5 here were each charged under Rule 17A(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 166/59, punishable under Rule 17A(2) of the same Rules, which provides for a maximum RM1,000 fine, or up to three months’ jail, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, Denis was using a mobile phone while driving a lorry on April 18 around 12.26pm at Jalan Miri-Bypass here.

Wong committed the same offence while driving a car at Jalan Miri-Pujut 7 around 3.40pm on Aug 21.

In mitigation, both pleaded for leniency as this was their first offence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted both cases before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.

Neither Denis nor Wong were represented by legal counsel.