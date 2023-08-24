UTS inks MoU with SME Association of Sarawak to cultivate skilled individuals

SIBU (Aug 24): The University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SME Association of Sarawak (SME).

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid said the MoU marks a very important milestone for UTS, as it embarks on a journey to cultivate a generation of skilled individuals.

He said the occasion underscored collaboration between the university and industry, given that SME represents many industry players in Sarawak.

“As we stand at the threshold of this collaboration, I am compelled to share with you the profound importance of this partnership for both UTS and SME. The University of Technology Sarawak, in its mere 10 years of existence, has grown to become a beacon of technological and vocational education and training.

“We have embarked on a journey to cultivate a generation of skilled individuals ready to make an impact on the dynamic industries of our time. Today, with a student population that has grown from a modest hundred (in 2013) to an impressive 3,000, we reflect on how far we’ve come,” he said.

He pointed out UTS looks forward to enrolling 4,000 students by 2024.

According to him the MoU signifies the fusion of academic pursuit and practical application as well as of knowledge and innovation.

“This collaboration holds the promise of bridging the gap between academic excellence and industrial relevance.

“We envision a symbiotic relationship wherein our students benefit from exposure to real-world challenges and experiences, and SME benefits from the fresh perspectives and cutting-edge research our institution can provide,” he said.

Khairuddin added UTS firmly believe the partnership will enhance the quality of students’ education and equip them with the skills needed to excel in the construction sector and beyond.

He signed the MoU on behalf of UTS witnessed by deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman, while SME was represented by president Jordan Ong Chung Siang and witnessed by Ideal Maker PLT director Ronald Ng Kho Fatt.

Also present at the ceremony were UTS Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CEPD) director Assoc Prof Dr Ramli Rashidi and deputy director Kee Keh Kim.