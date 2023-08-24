Witness says he took seven hours to evaluate jewelry

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): An expert witness testified in the State Water Department corruption trial on Thursday that he took seven hours to evaluate the authenticity of seized jewelry worth RM1,706,967.25 and RM24,802.20.

Datuk Alexander Lo Su Hyen, 61, told judge Abu Bakar Manat that the items were evaluated on December 1, 2016.

The witness, who is manager of a jewelry company in Tuaran, said that the evaluations had commenced at 10am at the Bank Negara, Sabah Branch.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness, who is the president of Persatuan Perniagaan Emas Sabah together with the advisor of the organisation, Stephen Chang, went to Bank Negara to do the evaluations on 999, 950, 916, 835, 750 and 376 gold types.

However, Lo explained that they could not evaluate several jewelry because they could not verify the authenticity of white gold, gems, branded wristwatches and other accessories.

The witness added that after evaluating the jewelry authenticity, they weighed them and determined their values based on gold international market price.

Former director of State Water Department, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and former deputy director of the said department, Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods at the Special Court for Corruption.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Mohd Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and his spouse were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim handled the trial.

Counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Kelvin Wong defended Lim.

The trial will resume on October 25-27.