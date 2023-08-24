Wong Radak waterfalls in Sri Aman to get RM1.3 mln tourism facelift

KUCHING (Aug 24): The RM1.3-million Wong Radak ecotourism project in Kampung Tuba, Pantu near Sri Aman is expected to be carried out early 2024.

Sri Aman District Council in a statement said the approved project that was awarded to Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) would serve as a catalyst for ecotourism activities in Wong Radak.

According to civil engineer Fanny Jun Engang, the project would bring a whole new look to Wong Radak which is best known for its waterfalls, with the provision of infrastructure and facilities for visitors.

“The ecotourism project will not affect the catchment area and its environment, but helps in creating business opportunities for communities or local small businesses,” she said during a recent visit to Wong Radak ecotourism site in Kampung Tuba.

“Sada has appointed the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak as the secretariat for the Economic Development Committee under the tourism sub-cluster, and MDSA as its project implementation agency.

“Among the scope of works are road constructions and upgrading, pedestrian paths, jungle trekking trails, electricity supply, parking lots, restrooms, rest huts, visitor information counters, signboards, and so on,” she said.

Koperasi Kampung Tuba Simunjan Berhad chairman Dr Tamoi Janggu meanwhile said the cooperative has been collaborating with the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Ngumbang since 2012 for the ecotourism project development.

“This is also one of our efforts to preserve the natural ecosystem, while integrating the environmental, social and governance sustainability,” said Dr Tamoi.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan for his assistance in getting the project’s approval and funding.