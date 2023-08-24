Work on ART tracks commences along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway

KUCHING (Aug 24): The contract workers are now working on the tracks for the prototype Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) smart tram at the two roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Based on The Borneo Post’s visit to the site today, it was learnt that the first phase of the track construction project would start with the roundabout near the Sarawak Heart Centre, leading to the roundabout near the La Promenade Mall.

This is in preparation for the Proof of Concept (POC) exercise – a screening process which demonstrates if a design concept is feasible and can be brought to life or vice versa.

The ART smart tram has been undergoing a series of tests and engineering runs starting from Aug 23 until Oct 31 near the Isthmus, Pending here prior to the POC exercise which is set to take place this November.

After the POC exercise in November, the tram is likely to be used as a model unit to conduct study.

The prototype hydrogen-powered ART smart tram will be the first in Sarawak, but it was not certain if it is the one to be named ‘Bulan’, whose name was taken after the state’s first locomotive during the reign of Rajah Charles Brooke.

The first batches of trams are expected to arrive from China by mid-2025, according to Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd – the tram service operator.

The track routes, categorised as Blue Line, Green Line, and/or Red Line, would be built simultaneously by early 2025.

The Blue Line indicates the tram’s transit between the stations in Rembus, Kota Samarahan to the Hikmah Exchange at Jalan Haji Taha here.

The Red Line, meanwhile, indicates the route from Kuching Sentral to Pending, whereas the Green Line is the tram route to and fro Pending – Damai, Santubong.

In a recent notice, Sarawak Metro advised road users to be mindful when driving within the Isthmus area and to obey all traffic management instructions throughout the test run period.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin disclosed that the prototype developed by China’s CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co Ltd, had been fully assembled over a two-week period after arriving at the Senari Terminal here on Aug 5.

Adding on, he said the smart tram would undergo an engineering run from Sept 4 until Oct 31 along the Jalan Keruing – Menara LCDA – Menara SEDC – Menara Sarawak Energy and the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching loop-line.

According to Lee again, the prototype vehicle would be parked at the Kuching Port Authority’s Pending Terminal until the end of the engineering run in October.

In November, the prototype vehicle will be moved to Kota Samarahan for a month-long POC exercise on a 3-km permanent dedicated lane along a section of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.