Zoo Negara celebrates 17th birthday of giant pandas

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Giant pandas, Fu Wa and Feng Yi, housed at the Giant Panda Conservation Center (GPCC) in Zoo Negara here since 2014, celebrated their 17th birthday yesterday.

The giant pandas’ birthday celebration was celebrated with a special birthday cake made of fruits such as apple, watermelon and grape in addition decorated with some flowers.

The giant pandas were loaned to Malaysia in 2014 for 10 years in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of bilateral ties between Malaysia and China.

Both were born on Aug 23, 2006 at the Wolong Panda Centre, Sichuan, China and arrived in Malaysia on May 21, 2014, where they were then housed in a specially built GPCC.

To date, the giant panda couple, renamed Xing Xing and Liang Liang, have had three offspring, Nuan Nuan, born on Aug 18, 2015; Yi Yi on Jan 14, 2018; and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021. Nuan Nuan was sent back to China in 2017.

Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana in his opening speech said that the success in breeding giant pandas contributed to the conservation efforts of the iconic species.

“The journey of the giant pandas is a story that involves dedicated conservationists, researchers and individuals who have poured their passion into ensuring the survival of this remarkable species.

“It is also a story that resonates with the shared values of our nations, a commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of all living creatures,” he said. — Bernama