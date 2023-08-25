70% of endemic trees in Sabah threatened

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): A book on Sabah’s endemic tree species was launched at the International Conference on Heart of Borneo at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Wednesday.

The Red List of Sabah Endemic Trees compiles the conservation status assessment of 291 Sabah endemic tree species that have been validly published on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species website from 2018 up to 2022.

The compilation was derived from the initiative by the Sabah Forestry Department together with the Botanical Garden Conservation International (BGCI) and IUCN SSC Global Tree Specialist Group (GTSG), both are leading the Global Tree Assessment Initiative (GTA).

Ninety-five per cent of the 291 species were largely assessed by researchers from the Sabah Forestry Department, Dr Colin Maycock and student interns from Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

Joan T. Pereira, Alviana Damit, Sandy Tsen Tze Lui, Reuben Nilus and John B. Sugau compiled this publication that was funded by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) under the Heart of Borneo (HoB) Project, Sabah.

About 204 species (70%) of the endemic trees in Sabah are considered threatened which fall within the categories of Critically Endangered (CR), Endangered (EN) and Vulnerable (VU). Assessments indicate that climate change and severe weather conditions will likely pose a major threat to these threatened species.

However, the majority of the endemic tree species (66%) are considered stable in terms of their population trends. Nonetheless, it is hoped that through this publication, greater awareness will be raised on the current conservation status of Sabah’s endemic tree species, giving priority to the 39 Critically Endangered species.

This initiative has contributed to the Global Tree Assessment that aims to assess the world conservation status of trees, which about 80% have been currently assessed.

At the state level, it will provide important information for the formulation of long-term forest management strategies, plant species conservation programs, and identification of critically high conservation value habitat that require urgent conservation decision on land use policy to support Sabah’s sustainable development goals.

This publication was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, representing the Chief Minister of Sabah during the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Heart of Borneo: An Ecosystem that Provides, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday.