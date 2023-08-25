Anwar: Imam Nawawi’s 40 Hadis for Muslims, not compulsory for non-Muslims

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Aug 25): The Unity Government has never forced non-Muslims to memorise or study Imam Nawawi’s 40 Hadis, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadis’ appreciation module is intended only for Muslim teachers and students and the move is to strengthen their understanding of Islam, especially among young people.

“The initiative is for Muslims, especially young people because it is important for them to master and understand Islam, so non-Muslims should not misunderstand.

“Deepening religious knowledge is based on the Quran, Hadis and the interpretation by authoritative scholars,” he told reporters after a meeting with the Unity Government machinery here, today.

Last Aug 19, the Ministry of Education launched the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadis’ appreciation module aimed at fostering hadis appreciation starting at the school level

For a start, the module will first be introduced in National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK), before it is implemented in schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) next year.

The MOE, in a statement today, also said that the module is aimed at fostering values of courtesy, and love and strengthening religious understanding among Muslim teachers and students.

The implementation of the pilot programme will involve 61 SMKA and 228 SABK nationwide.

However, the initiative was turned into a polemic and caused misunderstandings among non-Muslims.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar said followers of other religions should not misunderstand the efforts to increase understanding of Islam among Muslims.

He said the understanding of Islam, especially among young Muslims, should be enhanced to prevent them from becoming a generation that is ignorant of knowledge. – Bernama