Aussie, NZ veterans to pay tribute to fallen Confrontation comrades in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 25): Military veterans of the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Associations (NMBVA) of Australia will hold a commemoration service next week as part of their reunion visit to Sarawak.

Its president Major (Rtd) Paul A. Rosenzweig said the members will gather with New Zealand counterparts at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial Park and Batu Lintang Memorial Square to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who had fought for Sarawak during the Confrontation between Indonesia and Malaysia.

“On Monday next week, we will gather at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial Park to hold a commemoration service. The service will include a tree-planting ceremony in memory of former president Brian Selby.

“In the following week, a service of commemoration will be conducted at the Batu Lintang Memorial Square to honour the anniversary of the liberation of Batu Lintang Prisoner of War Camp, as well as to honour the memory of South Australian Brigadier Tom Eastick DSO, the Commander Kuching Force who accepted the surrender of Japanese forces in Kuching at the end of World War II,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Rosenzweig said the commemoration programme will also include a visit to the three schools in Bau where the Australian military corps was deployed during the Confrontation.

“We will travel to Bau district to visit three schools – SK Serabak, Sk Suba Buan and SK Stass. We will be handing out financial donations and books as well,” he said, adding that a plaque will also be presented to each school to commemorate the visit.

Rosenzweig also noted that association members are also planning to visit Borneo Cultures Museum with their families, children and grandchildren.

The programme is fully arranged by Sarawak Tourism Federation Heritage Development Committee and supported by the Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry.