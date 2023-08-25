Baram needs comprehensive infrastructure masterplan, says youth leader

KUCHING (Aug 25): The government is urged to come up with a comprehensive masterplan to tackle Baram district’s inadequate infrastructure, especially roads.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Mulu Youth Chief Usat Bilong said the district in the interior of northern Sarawak had long suffered from inadequate road networks, bridges, clean water supply, and electricity.

“Despite the nation’s advancements, these basic necessities remain scarce in the region.

“Seemingly left at the fringes of progress, we, the residents of Baram, beseech the leadership at both federal and state levels to take heed of our plight,” Usat told The Borneo Post.

“Our district’s infrastructure deficiencies have left us isolated and hindered, as if progress has forgotten our existence. We seek equitable development, where essential facilities such as safe roads become a reality, unburdening our fellow citizens.”

Usat pointed out that one of the most critical concerns is the deteriorating condition of logging roads and temporary bridges that link remote regions, including Lapok, Long San, Long Banga, Bario, Tinjar, and Apoh.

“These routes, often the lifeline for transportation of goods and agricultural produce, pose significant safety risks due to the lack of maintenance. They also serve as pathways for ecotourism and essential services like healthcare and education.

“We implore both federal and state ministries to swiftly formulate comprehensive action plans for the upgrade of these vital routes.

“As we celebrate 60 years of independence, let’s not forget that true prosperity is achieved when every corner of our nation flourishes, free from the shackles of inadequate development. We place our trust in the capable hands of the Madani Government and GPS leadership to turn our dreams into reality,” said Usat.

According to Usat, local representatives in Baram, Mulu and Telang Usan, have tirelessly advocated for infrastructure improvements.

“However, their efforts have been hampered by the frail state of the roads and bridges. It is paramount that the voices of our elected representatives in Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly are heard and acted upon.

“Our concerns mirror theirs, and it’s imperative that our plea for urgent action echoes through the corridors of power,” he said.

The residents’ appeals shed light on the need for a renewed focus on inclusive development, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas.

“By addressing these long-standing infrastructure issues, authorities can empower communities, stimulate economic growth, and foster a more united and prosperous nation,” said Usat.