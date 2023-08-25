Batu Kawa landowners cry foul over high lease renewal costs

KUCHING (Aug 25): Batu Kawa landowners are reeling from an unprecedented 25-fold surge in land lease renewal costs following a government decision to reclassify land from ‘country land’ to ‘town land’ in June 2022, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said the shocking increase had left landowners here in distress.

In highlighting the alarming consequences of this policy shift, Chong said one affected landowner at Jalan Sin San Tu, known only as Tan, had expressed disbelief when he received a renewal bill of RM11,000.

“Tan’s land containing approximately 2.21 acres and the term of the lease of his land shall expire in December 2026. As such, he applied for extension of lease of his land and he was shocked to learn that he had to pay RM11,000 for the extension of the lease of his land.

“Only a year ago, the owner of his neighbouring land had their land lease renewed. That land owner only paid RM500 for the renewal of his land of the size of about two acres.

“Land lease renewal in Batu Kawa area has gone up from RM200 per acre to RM5,000 per acre! A shocking 25 times,” said Chong in a statement.

He traced this escalation in costs to a sweeping reclassification exercise undertaken by the state government, leading to an abrupt and substantial increase in land lease renewal premiums for thousands of landowners in Batu Kawa and in many areas in Sarawak.

“This sudden transition from ‘country land’ to ‘town land’ came after a victorious election period for the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in December 2021.

“It seems that the stronger SUPP becomes, the more trouble there is for Sarawakians in matters relating to their land,” Chong claimed.

He said before 2006 when SUPP won most of the state constituencies in Sarawak, landowners could not even have their land lease renewed at any time.

He added that the land lease renewal rates were also exorbitantly high, based on market price of the land, between 25 to 40 per cent price of the land.

Starting from 2006, after SUPP lost substantial seats and in 2011, Chong claimed that landowners started to enjoy better rights relating to their land.

“One could renew land leases any time and the land lease renewal rates went down tremendously.

“Since 2011, Sarawakians had no longer faced problems in applying for renewal of their land leases.

“Since 2016 when SUPP started to regain more seats in state elections, Sarawakians started to face problems in land lease renewal. The government started giving excuses for rejecting applications for renewal of land leases,” he said.

“After 2021 when SUPP won big in the state elections, the situation got worse for Sarawak landowners. Even for those land where there was no reason not to renew their land leases, the government did a ‘magic’ by reclassifying ‘country land’ to ‘town land’; thereby increasing the land premium for those affected land by 25 times.

“Thus, thousands of landowners in Batu Kawa and many more in other areas in Sarawak have suffered as a result of such unreasonable policy,” Chong pointed out.