Bintulu Rotary club, Latter-day Saint Charities help 12 clinics with RM1.4 mln equipment

BINTULU (Aug 25): Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) together with sponsor Latter-day Saint Charities (LDSC) again achieved its mission; this time to donate basic health service minilab equipment worth RM1.4 million under ‘Hope Delivery-Bringing Health For All’ project to 12 rural clinics in Bintulu.

Now all 14 clinics in Bintulu are equipped with basic screening facilities.

The actual equipment handover and training for medical personnel were held Aug 21, followed by installation of the equipment at the 12 rural clinics the following day.

RCBC secretary general Linnie Lee who joined the team said the installation and calibration of minilab equipment was successfully carried out by the suppliers.

“On Aug 22, we were to install at two clinics but RCBC and sponsor went to Kakus clinic only due to time constraints, the task for all clinics will be carried out by suppliers,” she said.

LDS Charities representatives Sandy Hall and Ardella Hall including RCBC president Allen Wong Ching Seng were among those witnessing the product installation at Kakus clinic.

“My wife Ardella and I are from Canada, and have been in Malaysia for 12 months, seven months in Sabah and officially serving here in Sarawak since March 24th and are enjoying the environment and the people.

“The people of Malaysia are wonderful, and seek to take care of each other wherever you can. My country and my people could take lessons on that from you,” said Sandy.

He said as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Sarawak, they serve in church and humanitarian work in an organisation known to many as Latter-day Saint Charities.

He added there are Latter-day Saint Charities representatives in 188 countries in the world, involved in humanitarian service.

“We choose to come to serve as a way to ‘give-back’ for the blessings we’ve received in our lives. We are trying to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, wherein he said ‘treat your neighbour as yourself’.

“We’ve helped with several hospital and clinical equipment projects similar to this one for Bintulu,” he said.

According to him, last year, LDS Charities and Rotary Club of Bintulu Central delivered hospital and clinical equipment for what was called ‘Project Hope’ to a total of 202 clinics and nine hospitals.

He said many of the clinics in the Bintulu division received equipment from that project.

“This project for the clinics of Bintulu division is a follow-up of that project. This will provide necessary blood and urine analysis equipment to the clinics in Bintulu, so that people can be tested locally for sickness and mosquito-borne illnesses, rather than be referred to Bintulu itself,” said Sandy Hall.

He believed this will ease the burden of those who cannot travel there to be tested, and will help to save lives.

“In these projects Latter-day Saint Charities is partnering with Rotary Club of Bintulu Central to assist you to meet the local healthcare needs of the region.

“We thank you for all the opportunities to serve and to help, and hope these efforts, and this equipment project will make a difference for you, and for the people whose lives these items may touch,” he said.