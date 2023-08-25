Community leaders in Tatau reminded of role as ‘ears and eyes’ of the police

TATAU (Aug 25): Community leaders, including members of the community, are advised to play a proactive role in passing information related to drug abuse in their respective areas to the authorities.

According to Tatau district officer Jabang Juntan, community leaders are like the eyes and ears of the police in looking out for crime cases that occur in their respective areas, especially those related to the abuse of prohibited substances, and passing the information to the authorities.

“At the same time, every member of the community should always be aware of the activities of every member of the family, including children and friends, and take appropriate action if they know of any family member involved in drug abuse,” he said.

The district officer gave this advice when speaking at a meeting to combat drug abuse held at the Tatau District Office on Wednesday.

The meeting was held in collaboration with the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Tatau District.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of the effort to combat drug abuse in Tatau District, Jabang hoped that more drug-related awareness programmes would be drawn up and carried out either at the school or district level.

“It is in an effort to fight drug abuse in the local community and make Tatau a drug-free district,” he stressed.

A total of 80 members of the community and Tatau District firefighters including representatives from various sectors, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community leaders attended the meeting.

Among those present were Tatau district police chief DSP Jame Reis, Tatau district administrative officer Winnie Dian and Tatau district information officer Donny Minggu Ling.