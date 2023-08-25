Dr Annuar: Kolej Laila Taib to offer technical, vocational training through rebranding move

SIBU (Aug 25): Sarawak-owned Kolej Laila Taib (KLT) will be rebranded to offer technical and vocational education in a bid to cater to market demands of the industry, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development pointed out that this is pivotal towards meeting the state’s needs for skilled manpower as it becomes a high income economy by 2030.

“I want to rebrand KLT as it is a state-owned (college) and the government is spending money on that (college). This will set KLT apart and avoid direct competition with other institutions for the pool of Form Five school leavers.

“That is why I would like to have a similar model (for KLT) like (that of a) vocational college. I have spoken on all these options to MoE (Ministry of Education) and how we can both turn it into a state-owned college that collaborates with vocational colleges under MoE so that more students can go into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Sarawak,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the closing of Sarawak zone KV Skills competition at the Sibu Vocational College here today.

He added under the proposed new approach, those who are not academically inclined can opt for skills training.

“They obtain skills certificate, a diploma and after that, they can pursue their degree later. So, the pathway starts earlier rather than after Form 5.

“As we know vocational colleges (in Sarawak) have stretched their capacity to the limit due to the increased demand to enter such colleges. So, I also want to use KLT as a feeder not only to UTS (University Technology Sarawak) but also, other institutions in Sarawak, as well as to help vocational colleges in Sarawak as they are overstretched currently,” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is the chairman for KLT board of directors, opined that the rebranding will make the college stand out.

“We have a board meeting next Monday to chart the way forward for KLT,” he said.

Elaborating on the benefits, Dr Annuar said he was made to understand that about 60 per cent of the students in Sibu Vocational College are either attached or engaged by relevant industries even before completing their vocational education.

He also stressed on the importance to keep up with the industry’s manpower needs and for skill courses offered to match the market demand.

“Otherwise, we produce human capital with skills that industry does not need or already abundant in the job market,” he said.

Sibu District deputy education officer (education sector) Wong Siew Meng, Sibu Vocational College director Jamali Muhamad, and Parent-Teacher Association exco Mohamad Firdaus Razali were present.