Dr Annuar: Sarawak to continue teaching Maths, Science subjects in English

SIBU (Aug 25): The Sarawak dual-language programme (DLP), which uses English in the teaching of Mathematics and Science, is here to stay for good, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The state Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development pointed out that the Sarawak government has already given assurance that this policy will be maintained.

“Sarawak DLP has been running since four years ago, and the state government has spent RM18 million on the project which included providing facilities, books and training of teachers.

“The DLP programme has now been extended to Primary 4, and next year to Primary 5 and so on, until it reaches Form 5,” he said when met after closing the Sarawak zone KV Skills competition at Sibu Vocational College today.

Dr Annuar was asked to comment on a recent call by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the government to reinstate the use of English as the teaching language for Science and Mathematics subjects in schools.

In a posting on X, Dr Mahathir said that the subjects should be taught in English due to the field of knowledge not being indigenous to the Malay language.

“This knowledge (of the subjects) has to be translated into Malay and the translators must have a good understanding of the subject and be fluent in English and Malay.

“Not many people would have this qualification. Besides, new discoveries in science and applications of mathematics are being added almost daily. To translate them would require an army of translators,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Annuar pointed out that Sarawak is the only state in the country which uses English in teaching Mathematics and Science subjects, which has now extended to Primary 4.

“I agree with what he (Dr Mahathir) is saying.

“We, in Sarawak, will never revert to the policy of using Bahasa (Malayu in the teaching of Mathematics and Science). In fact, for many years, English was used in the teaching of Maths and Bahasa,but later it was changed again.

“But Sarawak was given the opportunity four years to use English to teach Maths and Science, and I can tell you that we will never revert it back again. By hook or by crook, we will continue the teaching of Maths and Science in English,” said the Nangka assemblyman.

On a related matter, Dr Annuar, who is University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) board of governors chairman, said he was puzzled as to why students with Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) studying in the university would need to pass the History subject before they can graduate.

He opined that such requirement by the Ministry of Education (MoE) was deemed a bit harsh.

“No doubt, History is important, but making it a mandatory pass, in my personal view, may be a bit too far fetched. To me, they (MoE) should make passing of English and BM mandatory as this is more important.

“Don’t get me wrong, history is important and the subject should be learned daily and not only during school time. But the way it has been imposed where students need to pass their History subject before they can graduate – that to me, is a bit harsh,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech earlier, Dr Annuar noted that the Sibu Vocational College is building a new block costing about RM7 million to cope with the increasing number of students.