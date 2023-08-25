Fahmi: Inflation eased during eight months of Unity Govt administration

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The overall inflation rate in Malaysia eased from 4.0 per cent to 2.0 per cent during the eight months of the Unity Government’s administration.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the inflation rate in the communications sector in the country had also eased from 0 per cent to -3.7 per cent in July.

“On the part of KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digital), Insya-Allah various initiatives to reduce the financial burden of the people in the communications sector will continue. We will continue to serve and work for the good of the people and the country,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Earlier, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of inflation in Malaysia, continued to ease to 2.0 per cent in July 2023 which is the lowest so far this year with index points recording 130.5 compared to 127.9 for the same period last year.

The inflation rate which recorded 2.4 per cent year-on-year in June also showed a moderate trend since January at 3.7 per cent.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the slow increase in the inflation rate was driven by lower increases for the restaurant and hotel group at 5.0 per cent; food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.4 per cent); the miscellaneous goods and services group (2.6 per cent) while both the health and education groups each increased by 2.0 per cent. – Bernama