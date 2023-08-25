Fukushima wastewater release: No live marine fish imported from Japan, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (Aug 25): Malaysian authorities have taken significant steps to halt live marine fish imports from Japan, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Yii, who is also special advisor to Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this decision is in consideration of escalating concerns regarding Japan’s decision to begin releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

“Currently, there are no live marine fish imported from Japan according to the Department of Fisheries Malaysia.

“For other non-live fishery products from Japan, both Ministries and other relevant authorities such as the Department of Malaysian Quarantine Inspection Services and Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority are constantly monitoring food safety issue levels including checks on health certifications and radiation during post import,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said MoH together with other ministries including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) are being vigilant and taking serious measures to ensure food safety especially those imported from Japan.

He added food safety is not a matter to be compromised on, and ‘high-risk’ food imports from Japan will be subject to Level 4 (surveillance) examination to screen for radioactive elements.

“This is something MoH through the ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division has done in an event of possible risk including monitoring Japanese food imports from May 2011 to April 2012 following the earthquake that led to a triple meltdown of the power plant.

“Samples were collected and analysed to ensure all falls within regulatory limits which is regulated under Regulation 37 of the Food Regulations 1985, with guidance from the Food and Agriculture Organization’s General Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Food and Feed,” said Dr Yii.

“I understand some of the anxieties and even concerns raised by public even to me and that is why in order to address this concern, the Ministry is committed to constantly monitor national entry points and local markets to ensure food safety is guaranteed.

“While I respect the choice of the consumers whether to be cautious with their purchase, but the ministries including MoH & MAFS are on high alert to ensure food supplied to Malaysia are safe for consumption,” he added.