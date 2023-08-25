Hajiji: GRS open to cooperation with any parties for Sabahans’ well-being

PAPAR (Aug 25) Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) takes an open attitude towards any political party wanting to cooperate with the coalition to face the next state elections.

GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, said that the coalition will not reject any proposal, as long as it brings benefits to the state and the unity of the people of Sabah.

“We are open in matters for the good of Sabah. Right now, as we all know, the (state) government is between GRS, PH (Pakatan Harapan) and BN (Barisan Nasional). We are a government which is open to any good proposal for the unity of the people and the state of Sabah,” he said.

He said this to reporters, after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant (LRA) Phase Two, here today.

The Chief Minister was commenting on the statement of Lahad Datu Member of Parliament from Warisan, Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal, who reportedly said that a merger or collaboration between Warisan and GRS was seen as not impossible, for the sake of Sabah and the Sabahans.

However, Mohd Yusof said that his views should first be referred to the Warisan Supreme Council for consideration.

Warisan, led by Sempona Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, is one of the parties supporting the Unity Government at the federal level, but is in the opposition bloc in the Sabah State Assembly sitting.

Mohd Shafie is also the Opposition chief in the Sabah State Assembly. – Bernama