Hajiji: RM4 bln Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam will ease Sabah’s water woes

PAPAR (Aug 25): The RM4 billion hydroelectric dam to be built at Ulu Padas, Tenom will be a long-term solution to the water shortage in Sabah, said the Chief Minister.

Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the dam, to be launched in October, is expected to be completed in 2027 and have a capacity of 6,000 million litres per day (MLD).

“It is a joint-venture project between the state government through Sabah Energy Corporation and the private sector,” he said after launching Phase II of the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant project here today.

He said the Sabah government is also conducting a feasibility study on the Papar or Kaiduan Dam as another long-term solution to the water shortage problem and to cater to the needs of investors.

On the water supply problem in Tuaran up to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Hajiji said it is expected to be resolved by the end of this year, once teething issues affecting the Telibong Water Treatment Plant II project are addressed.

Hajiji also pledged that the state government is making every effort to address water woes, including in Sandakan, Tawau, and Lahad Datu.

The Kogopon Water Treatment Plant will undergo RM379 million upgrading works under its Phase II development to boost production capacity to 80 MLD benefiting some 160,000 consumers in Putatan, Kinarut, Lok Kawi, and the vicinity.

Hajiji said the project will increase water supply coverage to cater to the needs of industry, particularly the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) and the Sabah Agro-Industrial Precinct (SAIP) under the Sabah Development Corridor up to 2040.

“It would help to address water shortage in the southern west coast,” he said.

Hajiji also instructed the Water Department to strictly monitor the project’s progress to ensure it is completed according to schedule in three years’ time.

“I do not want to see the project delayed and the people ended up being denied water supply,” he said.

The Kogopon Water Treatment Plant presently has a production capacity of 40MLD.

The project scope includes the construction of a new treatment plant (40 MLD capacity), Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 10 million litres, three distribution tanks in Kimanis, Kampung Nagapas (Papar), and Kampung Ketiau (Putatan), as well as upgrading the water intake.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister III/Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Assistant Works Ministers Datuk Limus Juri and Datuk Robert Tawik, Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Bahadar Khan, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, Works Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Ridhwan Roger Linus, and Water Director Suhaimi Asbullah.