In Kuching, fighting married couple put on peace bond

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed a husband and wife on a six-month peace bond of RM600 each following a fight between them on Sunday.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan issued the order against Muhammad Aisy Akmal Nasir and Nabilah Ishmah Iskandar, both 24, after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The incident happened at the couple’s home in Muara Tebas here around 7.34am on Aug 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, they were arguing because Muhammad Aisy was unhappy Nabilah had contacted a bank to cancel his personal loan application.

During the argument he scratched her right arm and this prompted her to file a police report for further action.

The investigation found that the incident involved marital issues, with a possibility of similar occurrences in future.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the married couple was unrepresented by legal counsel.