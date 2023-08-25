Inspirational song to commemorate Sabah’s Independence Day

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): A group of young Sabahans, including lawyer-turned-politician, Yee Tsai Yiew, released a patriotic song to commemorate the coming Independence and Malaysia day.

Titled “Aku Sayang Sabah”, the song, featuring talented local Sabah singers Jaclyn Chia, Gary Sinn and Samson Wong, was launched on Aug 22 and has since garnered over 30,000 Facebook views.

It is set to captivate hearts and minds, offering a unique perspective on patriotism and unity.

Yee, known for her commitment to progress and harmony, aspires to forge deeper connections with the community through her musical debut.

“I get to express my love for Sabah through this song. Truly proud to be a Sabahan,” she said.

She added that ‘Aku Sayang Sabah’ pays homage to Sabah’s beautiful landscapes, diverse culture and friendly people, allowing people to feel the unique charm of this multicultural society.

“I believe in the power of music to unite hearts and transcend boundaries,” she expressed during a recent interview, adding: “With ‘Aku Sayang Sabah’, I aim to inspire Sabahans to come together in celebration of our nation’s history and the promise of a brighter future.”

Yee, who is a firm believer in fostering national progress and unity, hopes that by branching into the realm of music, she aims to forge an even stronger connection with the people she serves.

“This song also symbolises my commitment to celebrating Sabah’s cultural diversity while advocating for a united and harmonious society.”

She attributed the success of the video to Wong, a talented 21-year-old photography director, who owns Crispy Productions, for successfully capturing the culture and scenic beauty of the state with great precision in this song. He also made a cameo appearance in this song.