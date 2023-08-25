ITF junior players favour Premier Sarawak Cup for vital qualification points, says SLTA president

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Junior J100 (J3) Championship draws players from all over the world because it offers vital Grand Slam qualification points, said Datuk Patrick Liew.

The Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president said the 39th edition of the championship has attracted 126 players from 16 countries, including 51 girls.

The participating countries are Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United States, Vietnam, and Egypt.

It will be staged at the SLTA Centre here on Sept 3-10.

“We are proud to host this event again this year and we had organised the competition since 2001.

“Many junior players from all over the world would want to participate in this event because it offers vital ranking points for them to qualify for the World Junior Grand Slam events,” Liew told The Borneo Post.

He said for the boys main draw, there are Ke Hau Hung from Chinese Taipei who is world junior number 307, followed by Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar of India (328), Hyeon Seok Soo of South Korea (368), Chieh En Hou of Chinese Taipei (375), and Daniel Javanovsji of Australia (409).

Heading the girls challenge in the main draw are Lidia Podogorichani of Thailand who is world junior number 187 and has played here before, Wen Wan of Chinese Taipei (256), Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand (260), Tan Yan of Singapore (283), and Kimiko Cooper of Australia (290).

The Malaysians in the boys main draw are Imran Daniel Abdul Hadi (499) and Darrshan Suresh Kumar (772), while in the girls main draw is Shihomi Leong Li Xuan (539).

“SLTA feels honoured and happy to organise this competition and other international events because it will not only help to give more opportunity to locals to play against the top juniors from other countries but also help to boost sports tourism and the tourism industry.

“From our past records, it is estimated that we have helped create spin-offs of about RM4 million every year from the organising of the international events,” he added.

There are seven international events on the SLTA calendar this year.

In March the association hosted the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour W15 and the 38th Premier Sarawak Cup J1.

The other international events for this year are 1st ATF Asian U16 Series Sarawak (Sept 19-23), Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah Cup (Nov 2-5), 16th ATF Asian U14 Series Sarawak (Nov 7-11), and the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 Leg 1 (Nov 13-19).

Liew said SLTA is waiting for Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development approval for RM1 million to upgrade the existing facilities.

“The resurfacing alone will cost about RM500,000 because the material is a US product and imported from the Philippines in US dollars.

“Other than that, the upgrading includes improvement to the lighting system, fencing, painting of posts, extension of canopies, and so on; and it will take about two to four months to complete the upgrading works,” he added.

SLTA’s facilities were last upgraded in 2016 for Sukma Sarawak.