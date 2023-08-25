KTS Plantation renews tripartite MoU on research programme

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): The renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable forest management in Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve (SLFR) should ensure continued contribution toward sustainable forest management at SLFR through scientific advancements.

This was highlighted by KTS Plantation director Diana Lau in her remarks for the signing ceremony held during the International Conference on Heart of Borneo at Sabah International Conference Centre here on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The MoU is a tripartite collaboration between Sabah Forestry Department, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and KTS Plantation, represented by the respective signatories: Sungai Rawog Conservation Area Scientific Expedition chief conservator forests Datuk Frederick Kugan, UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Md Mansur, and Lau.

Witnessing the ceremony was the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffery G Kitingan.

Adding on, Lau said the renewal had and would continue to contribute towards more significant scientific advancements and development of effective management strategies in addressing challenges and threats in managing production forest towards sustainability such as at SLFR.

“This collaboration has been on-going for more than eight years and is indeed an achievement. This ceremony signifies the long standing relationship between the research institution, forest industries and the administrator of the forests in Sabah,” she said.

“The programme, of which key characteristic is to train young local scientists, especially Sabahans, in the tropical environmental research and to contribute to the development of forest rehabilitation, forest management and conservation strategies, has involved more than 15 researchers.

“Moreover, an estimated 10 papers have been published.

“On top of that, the collaborative effort provided opportunities for research and training in rainforest science and eventually, nurtured a new generation of expert equipped to tackle the complex issues related to sustainable forest management practices of rainforest, especially in Sabah,” she said, adding that the number also included a total of 17 undergraduates and five postgraduates who had completed their respective studies.

“With all these achievements, SLFR has amassed a wealth of crucial scientific information for developing sustainable tourism activities and a non-destructive approach to utilising the tropical rainforest.”

Moreover, Lau congratulated Prof Dr Baba Musta for leading the publication of a coffee table book on the project, carried out under the agreement for the past four years.

The KTS Plantation director also handed over financial contribution to Sabah Forestry Department for the implementation of ‘Scientific Expedition 2.0’ at Sungai Rawog Conservation Area in SLFR, scheduled from this Sept 4 to 15.