Lee Lam Thye wants Civics back in school syllabus to develop caring society

KUCHING (Aug 25): Civics should be reinstated as a subject in school to nurture a more caring society, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee said this was necessary considering the response to the recent Elmina plane crash tragedy, which saw some widely sharing images of the victims via social media and prompting the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to issue a warning.

“But why is this happening in our beloved country which had hitherto been known for its efforts to nurture a caring society?

“Nowadays we see examples of people behaving in similar and other insensitive manner everywhere we turn, like littering, beating traffic lights, bullying in schools, sensationalising tragic events, and giving scant regard for social harmony.

“Basically, these acts and behaviours stem from a lack of sensitivity and civic consciousness, both of which are crucial for sustaining a harmonious social order,” he said.

According to him, although every society will have its share of those who are selfish and anti-social, it does not mean Malaysians can be complacent.

“We have to develop and nurture our people, especially the young, to be caring, law-abiding, and sensitive to the needs of others.

“These habits must be inculcated from the time our children are in school. To do that, we must reintroduce Civics as a compulsory subject in the school curriculum,” he suggested.

Civics was first introduced by the Education Ministry as a specific subject in 1953.

However, under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013 to 2025, the subject was removed from the curriculum and integrated into Islamic History for Muslims and moral studies for non-Muslims.

According to Lee, Civics is important because it is an essential element in the development of responsible citizens.

It is the foundation of citizenship and children who understand their rights and responsibilities are more likely to become informed, engaged citizens, who participate in the democratic process, he said.

Lee explained when children learn about different cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives, they are more likely to embrace tolerance and understanding, fostering a harmonious society.

“Teaching children about civic duty fosters a sense of social responsibility. They learn that their individual well-being is interconnected with the well-being of their community, motivating them to contribute positively to society.

“Civic education encourages critical thinking. Children learn to analyse information, differentiate between reliable and biased sources, and form informed opinions, which are essential skills in today’s information-driven world,” he added.

He said by imparting an understanding of civic values, encouraging active participation, and nurturing a sense of responsibility, the country can mould a generation of citizens who are not just passive observers but active contributors to positive societal transformation.

“Through their knowledge, empathy, and engagement, they will be the driving force behind a stronger, more just, and inclusive society,” Lee stressed.