Lorry driver in fatal Lintas multiple-vehicle pile-up remanded

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 25): The lorry driver who caused the death of a woman in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Lintas Flyover in Lido on Tuesday has been remanded by the police for five days.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 52-year-old lorry driver is currently under remand until Aug 27 for investigation.

“The lorry driver will be remanded until Aug 27, while the lorry will be taken to Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) for inspection,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said he is following the progress of the police investigation regarding the incident.

“The suspect (lorry driver) has been remanded until Aug 27 and the lorry was sent to Puspakom for a thorough investigation.

“I have also contacted the authorities to ensure that further action is being taken, including measures to prevent accidents like this from happening again.

“Hopefully justice will be done,” he said.

Phoong also expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and hoped that all matters would be settled.

In the 6pm incident on Aug 22, Nicolette Hannah George, 26, from Kampung Babah in Penampang, who worked for a private company at Kepayan 88, was killed when a lorry rammed into the rear of her saloon car.

The collision also involved five other cars and another lorry.