Kuching man fined for threatening girlfriend’s male friend with machete

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 43-year-old man RM3,000 in default five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation against another man.

Hamdan Zainuddin made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code was read to him, which provides for a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Hamdan committed the offence at a rugby field at Jalan Song Kheng Hai here around 7.20pm on Aug 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, he approached the man, 42, who was at the field, while wielding a machete, accusing him of “disturbing” his girlfriend.

The man however stated that he and Hamdan’s girlfriend were only exchanging WhatsApp messages as friends because the woman often complained to the man whenever issues arose between her and Hamdan.

After the man told him that he was going to lodge a police report, Hamdan left the scene.

The man who feared for his safety then filed a police report that led to Hamdan’s arrest on Aug 22, 2023.

Investigation found that Hamdan had committed criminal intimidation to cause fear to the man using a machete as he was upset with him.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while Hamdan was represented by a National Legal Aid Foundation counsel.