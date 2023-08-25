Man killed after crashing car into guard rail in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 25): A 40-year-old driver perished after somehow losing control of his car and running into a road guard rail near Kampung Tambak Lama, Jalan Demak around 8.30pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Mashisham Amat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Also injured in the crash were two male passengers, one aged 34 and another whose identity could not be verified as he did not have identification documents on him.

“At the scene were rescuers from the Petra Jaya station, who extricated the victims out of the vehicle,” said the statement.

The injured victims were brought to SGH in ambulances from the Red Crescent Society and Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for transport to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.