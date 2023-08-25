MoE: 289 religious schools involved in ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module

Friday, August 25
Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek delivers a speech during the launch of the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module at SMKA Putrajaya on Aug 19, 2023. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The implementation of the pilot programme of the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module will involve 61 National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and 228 Government-Aided Religious Schools nationwide.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), in a statement today, said the implementation of the module would only involve Muslim teachers and students.

It said the module is aimed at fostering values of courtesy, love and strengthen religious understanding among Muslim teachers and students.

“This initiative is hoped to produce a generation of children who are good and intelligent and with high morals based on three main elements, namely manners, morality and integrity,” read the statement.

The ministry, it said, always strives to instil noble values which encompasses elements of unity, interculturalism, religious diversity and mutual respect between races in every initiative implemented in the educational institutions it administers. — Bernama

