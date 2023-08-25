MPP chief: Change in mindset, daily habits needed to attain environmental well-being

KUCHING (Aug 25): Attaining environmental well-being and higher recycling rate requires a change in the people’s mindset and daily habits in solid waste management, said Tan Kai.

The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman said with the increase in population and the rapid pace of economic, technological and consumption activities, the amount of solid waste is also rising.

“There are various methods that we need to collectively undertake in order to achieve environmental well-being, including aiming for a higher recycling rate than what we are currently doing today.

“To achieve that rate, we must change our mindset and daily habits in managing solid waste,” he said.

He said the practice of recycling and maintaining cleanliness, especially in residential areas, should start from adults.

“We should also educate and nurture our children to do the same, whether at home or in school. As the saying goes, strike while the iron is hot.”

Tan said this in his speech before officiating the prize-presentation ceremony for the Sculpture Design Competition, held in conjunction with the Zero Single Used Plastic Campaign 2023, at MPP headquarters yesterday.

Adding on, he said the council is aware that the issue of solid waste management and environmental conservation is not new.

“In fact, the council consistently places this issue as a top agenda in its meetings to enhance public awareness and remind them of the responsibilities that need to be shouldered as members of the community in preserving the cleanliness and well-being of the environment,” he said.

On the Sculpture Design Competition, Tan said it was conducted in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This programme has been running for two months, starting from June 12 until Aug 24, with a total participation of 11 primary schools and two secondary schools.

“Through this programme, recycling culture among students and the school community will be able to be promoted,” he said.

He further hoped that the effort will continue to be practised not only in schools, but also at home and among the community.