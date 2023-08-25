Najib fails to pause his 1MDB trial again, hearing continues next Monday

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 25): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today failed again to stay or temporarily pause his trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds, as the Court of Appeal rejected his application for stay.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s application to pause the trial, with Justice Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail saying that public interest requires the 1MDB trial to proceed.

“This is our unanimous decision. We agree with the learned public prosecutor that there are no special circumstances shown for us to grant stay of proceedings.

“We are not able to agree with the applicant’s submission that the appeal will be rendered nugatory if stay is refused. In our view, the public interest demands the case proceed,” the judge said.

“The trial of this case is at an advanced stage as 46 witnesses have given evidence and 173 days of trial, and in such circumstances, there is no compelling reason to grant stay. For the aforesaid reasons, we find no merit in the application. The application is therefore dismissed,” the judge added.

Court of Appeal judges Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M. Komathy Suppiah also sat on the panel today.

Najib, who was wearing a light grey suit with a pink tie and grey socks, sat in the public gallery amid tight security by prison guards.

Last Friday, Najib had already failed at the High Court to pause his 1MDB trial. This is the second time he has failed to stay the case.

Following the Court of Appeal’s decision today, Najib’s 1MDB trial at the High Court which is scheduled for next Monday is expected to go on. Former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz is expected to continue testifying as the 46th prosecution witness.

Najib’s 1MDB trial is scheduled to go on from next Monday to next Wednesday (Aug 28-30), Sept 18-21, Oct 9-12, Oct 17-19, Oct 24-26, Nov 6-9, and Nov 14-15.

On Aug 23, Najib had filed this application at the Court of Appeal to ask for the 1MDB trial to be paused.

Najib wanted his 1MDB trial stayed until the Court of Appeal decides on his appeal against his failed bid last Friday to remove the 1MDB trial judge.

On Aug 14, Najib applied at the High Court to remove Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah from hearing the 1MDB trial, with the ultimate aim of getting acquitted of all the 25 charges in the 1MDB trial, or alternatively have the trial be heard afresh from the start or be continued before a different High Court judge.

On Aug 18, Najib failed at the High Court to recuse and remove Sequerah from continuing to hear his 1MDB trial and failed in his ultimate goal of being acquitted. On that same day, Najib filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against that decision.

After dismissing Najib’s bid to remove him, Sequerah had on Aug 18 also rejected Najib’s application to stay or pause the 1MDB trial in the High Court by ruling that there were no “special circumstances” to justify a stay. — Malay Mail