Niz Nazmi: Cross-border trade crucial boost to M’sia’s energy storage future

BALI (Aug 25): Cross-border renewable energy (RE) trade is a crucial boost to allow Malaysia to develop its battery energy storage sector, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“At present, it is still difficult to make it economical in Malaysia but I think the moment you allow cross border, then it would be feasible,” he told Malaysian journalists at the 41st Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM-41) and Asean Energy Business Forum (AEBF) 2023.

He said battery energy storage is an important component in ramping up the nation’s RE capacity, adding that Malaysia is keen to become a hub for RE in Asean.

“We realise that in the Asean power grid, Malaysia will be right smack in the centre of it, so that’s why I think we can be a hub for RE,” he said.

In May this year, the government lifted the ban on exports of renewable energy (RE), allowing the trading of excess RE with neighbouring countries as part of a policy review to strengthen the nation’s green energy sector. — Bernama