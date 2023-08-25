PM Anwar proud of performance by govt agencies in the eight months under his administration

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his satisfaction with the performance shown by government agencies during his eight-month administration.

Taking the example of Amanah Raya Berhad (AmanahRaya), Anwar said the agency under the Finance Ministry had displayed good performance under his management.

“I have almost completed eight months in the government, heading the nation and I am proud that I looked, searched every agency and monitored closely if there were any deficiencies, leaks, especially on a large scale.

“And thank God, so far AmanahRaya’s performance is good and I hope this spirit is maintained as the responsibility is not only placed on the shoulder of the leaders but the entire machinery should ensure its (AmanahRaya) clean record,” he said.

He was speaking at the 100th AmanahRaya anniversary and the launch of its special 100th anniversary logo at Bukit Kiara today. – Bernama