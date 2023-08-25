Pusa Regatta renamed as Tandang Sari Regatta, to be held on Sept 22-24

PUSA (Aug 25): The Pusa Regatta will return this year under a new name – the Tandang Sari Regatta.

Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli said the rebranding is an effort to enshrine all the original history of Pusa, which is synonymous with the history of the struggle and rule of Tandang Sari, Dato’ Godam and Dang Isah.

“We are confident with this rebranding, it will be one of the factors to attract visitors from outside, especially to learn more about the history of Tandang Sari, Dato’ Godam and Dang Isah, who had made this Pusa district special compared to other places.

“This regatta will be scheduled to take place on September 22 to 24 and will be enlivened with various activities such as boat racing, entertainment stages, sports, sales activities and exhibitions as well as many other side programmes.

“Through this opportunity as well, we would like to call and welcome the heirs of Dato’ Godam from Brunei to join us in enlivening this programme later,” said Mohamad Shafizan.

He said this at the Tandang Sari 2023 Regatta working committee meeting at the Batang Lupar MP Community Service Center Office, yesterday (Aug 24).

Mohamad Shafizan, who is also the advisor for the Tandang Sari Regatta organiser, said that the programme that is expected to be well received in this regatta is the boat race.

“In this competition, we are offering a lucrative cash prize of RM15,000 for the winner of the Tandang Sari Cup, which is the final cycling race for ‘Bidar 30’.

“In connection with that, we hope that all fans of this sport can come together and compete in this activity later as part of our efforts to enliven this regatta again later.

“At the same time, we hope this regatta can be included in the domestic tourism calendar in Sarawak,” he said.

Also present in the meeting was the acting Pusa district officer Bujang Ladi, who is also Tandang Sari Regatta organising chairman, heads of government departments, and local community leaders.