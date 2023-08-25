Rentap: Ministry to meet with para powerlifting world champion Bonnie upon return from Dubai

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development will meet with world champion para powerlifter Bonnie Bunya Gustin upon his return to the state, said Deputy Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

During the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championship in the United Arab Emirates yesterday, Bonnie broke his own record in the men’s over-72kg category by lifting 231kg to bag the gold medal.

The 24-year-old previously held the world record of 230kg, which he set during the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

“We would like to congratulate Bonnie, who had trained very hard for two months, on his record-breaking feat in Dubai.

“We are happy with his achievement we would like to meet him when he comes back,” Rentap told a press conference today for the Sarawak International Tenpin Bowling Championship.

He said although powerlifting is a new sport for Sarawak, it is a good sport for the state to develop.

“People like it because it is a different discipline from weightlifting and it has the potential to be in the Olympics. It is already competed at the Commonwealth Games.

“A few weeks ago, I was at the Sarawak Powerlifting competition at Aeon Mall and I can see a lot of enthusiasm and the type of athletes that came in.

“The sport is getting popular and the Malaysian Powerlifting Championship is coming up next month,” he added.