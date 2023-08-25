Samling, foundation donate RM250,000 towards setting-up of TTG Miri

MIRI (Aug 25): Samling Group and Yaw Teck Seng Foundation donated RM250,000 for the establishment of Miri temporary transit centre for the homeless (TTG) as part of their corporate social responsibility in supporting the state government’s initiative.

The transit home project will be at the previous Telecom office opposite St Joseph’s Cathedral here.

It will be an improved version of TTG Sibu which has become the benchmark for new centres to be established in the state, in terms of operation and management.

Samling’s chief operating officer James Ho handed over the contribution to Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah here yesterday.

“TTG Miri is an improved version of TTG Sibu and it would also include a soup kitchen. I hope corporate bodies such as Shell will also help us in funding as it would be run by a selected NGO later,” said Fatimah.

TTG Sibu has proven to be successful in helping homeless persons to find jobs and restoring their dignity since the start of its operation on Dec 6 last year, she added.

One of the homeless with good weaving skills has been promoted to teach the skills to others at the centre, while their products are now being sold at all Petronas fuel stations in Sibu under the tagline that each purchase will go towards helping the homeless.

“This is about giving them a dignified existence and we want them to live independently with dignity when they leave,” the minister added.

Also present at the function were Fatimah’s deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, Miri Resident Jamalie Busri and Miri district officer Siti Rohanie Yusof.

According to implementing agency Miri City Council, the six-month project is expected to kick off in October and complete by April 8 next year.

Meanwhile, Samling in a statement said it is happy the centre will have rooms and facilities for those who need shelter, including persons who are destitute, poor and living on the streets, and for people who are in transit from other divisions seeking better lives in Miri and those needing a place to stay while visiting their relatives in hospital.

“The Yaw Teck Seng Foundation and Samling feel honoured to participate in the Miri Transit Home,” it said.