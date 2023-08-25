Sarawak Short Course Sprint 2023 draws 645 swimmers from across Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines

KUCHING (Aug 25): Swimming enthusiasts in Sarawak are gearing up for the highly anticipated Sarawak Short Course Sprint 2023, scheduled to kick off from Sept 8 to 10 at the prestigious Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre.

Organised by the Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) with support from the Sarawak Sport Corporation (SSC), this event is poised to draw 645 athletes hailing from 26 renowned swimming clubs across Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines.

“With a vast number of participants, the Sarawak Short Course Sprint promises intense competition and showcases the immense talent of the swimmers.

“These athletes have dedicated countless hours to honing their skills and will stop at nothing to secure victory for themselves and their respective clubs,” said club’s founder Voon Yong Hui in a statement.

According to Voon, this year saw the biggest number of participants, exceeding the club’s expected target of 500 participants.

There were 376 swimmers from Malaysia and Indonesia at the first edition in 2019. Then in 2022, the second edition saw 529 swimmers from Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

This year’s event promises an exhilarating spectacle as athletes dive into the 25-meter pool to compete in gripping races across the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly categories.

Beyond the riveting contests, the competition serves as a vital platform for emerging talents to shine and earn recognition within the vibrant swimming community while promoting an active and health-conscious lifestyle, said Voon.

“With more teams from outside Sarawak coming into our Land of Hornbill, it is a good opportunity to show them that we have world class facilities. We hope to popularise swimming in Sarawak.

“Besides that, we hope to show them what Sarawak has to offer in terms of tourism, contributing significantly to the local economy and enhancing Sarawak’s reputation as a premier sporting hub,” he added.

Ahead of the competitive showdown, an official welcoming dinner has been scheduled for Sept 7, providing an occasion for representatives from all participating teams to foster camaraderie and sportsmanship.

In a parallel development, Voon expressed his pride in the achievements of 13 swimmers from PASC who are poised to compete in the upcoming Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) event, slated to take place from Aug 26 to 30 in Selangor.

Among these athletes, seven will vie for victory in water polo, while the remainder will contend for supremacy in various swimming events.