SDEC calls on investors, private sectors, high-income individuals to support startup companies under DiVA programme

KUCHING (Aug 25): Angel investors, private sectors and high-income individuals are called to support startup companies selected under Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation’s (SDEC) Digital Village Accelerator (DiVA) programme.

SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman said this is to help improve the progress of startup companies in developing their businesses as well as the products and services rendered.

“As in SDEC, we have provided them with the means to do so – we have already provided RM150,000 for each of the startups.

“After this, I hope that angel investors, private sectors or high-income individuals can invest in their ideas,” he told reporters when met at the programme, held at Bangunan Yayasan Sarawak at Jalan Masjid here today.

On the DiVA programme, Sudarnoto said it is an accelerator for startups, especially those from Sarawak, which serve as an opportunity for them to be exposed to the good practices in doing a business and also to conduct forensic on their business methods as well as their strategies.

“Aside from that, the programme also provides exposure for angel investors and other corporate companies that want to invest in their ideas,” he said.

For the first cohort, he said there were five startup companies selected, where the programme had provided them with the guidance they needed to run their respective businesses.

He also revealed that DiVA’s second cohort will begin next month while the confirmation for the selected startups to be announced in October.

He also said so far, a total of 10 startup companies have been listed as DiVA’s alumni.

Meanwhile, the first cohort for this year’s DiVA involves five startup companies, namely Migratesafe, Hexabyn, Entomal, EB Tech, and The Learning Curve.

In a statement, SDEC said DiVA’s accelerator partner NEXEA also announced its investment commitment of RM320,000 to EB Tech.

“NEXEA is excited to have signed with EB Tech and is looking forward to witnessing their progress and unwavering dedication towards transforming the agricultural and energy landscapes.

“With EB Tech’s innovative approach and end-to- end technology-based solutions, NEXEA eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking advancements they will bring to these industries in the future,” it said.

Among those present at the event was NEXEA founder and chief executive officer Ben Lee.