Several roads in Mukah to be closed to traffic on Aug 30, 31 for Merdeka celebration

MUKAH (Aug 25): Several roads will be closed to traffic to make way for the celebration of “Ambang Merdeka” and the Unity Ride and Walk in conjunction with the Sarawak state-level 2023 National Day celebration, said DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias.

The Mukah police chief informed that the road closure will be from 5pm onwards on Aug 30 until the end of the event.

“The roads involved are Jalan Setia 1, the intersection of Jalan Ceria and the roundabout of Jalan Wawasan,” Muhamad Rizal said in a media statement.

On Aug 31, the same roads will be closed from 5am until the event is over, he said.

It is estimated that 1,500 people will be attending.

“People are reminded not to park their vehicles on the shoulder of the road which can cause traffic congestion.

“Instead, people involved in the celebration are advised to park their vehicles at the Setia Raja Pehin Tower parking lot and the new administration building parking lot.”

The public is also advised to follow traffic instructions by police officers or Rela members on duty, he said.