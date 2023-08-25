Sibu MP urges govt to continue electricity subsidy under Sarawakku Sayang

SIBU (Aug 25): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has urged the Sarawak government to continue subsidies on electricity bills for domestic, commercial, and industrial users.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said the government should continue the subsidies until the economic condition fully recovers in the state.

He added this would further ease the financial burden of the people which had been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government’s package under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) or Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance scheme has ended on June 30,” he said.

He said under the scheme, the government provided subsidies on electricity bills of 5 per cent for commercial premises and 25 per cent for domestic usage.

“I have recently been receiving public enquiry on the government’s subsidy for electricity charges,” he added.

In a report on Aug 18, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the BKSS electricity bill discount might be extended until this December, should the state’s economy continue to improve.

Abang Johari however, said the matter would be referred to the State Financial Secretary before a final decision can be made.

Meanwhile, Ling said Sarawak Energy was a profit-making company and that it should be people-oriented in its policies to further provide the subsidies.

“Why not use this increased income to subsidise the electricity usages of the people? There are currently 685,000 electricity subscribers in Sarawak.

“Instead, the government had decided to end the subsidy on June 30. I hope the State Government will explain this to the people,” he said.