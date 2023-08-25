Temenggong calls for Stadium Tun Zaidi running track to be urgently repaired

SIBU (Aug 25): The Stadium Tun Zaidi running track is in a deplorable state that requires immediate resurfacing and upgrading, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

The Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) honorary president called on the relevant authorities to urgently rectify the situation so that athletes have a proper place to train and compete.

“This is truly disappointing and sad to think that Sibu, as the central region of Sarawak, does not have a proper track for the people to conduct their daily activities,” he told reporters when surveying the running track after opening a school sports meet.

With him were the SMK Tung Hua board of directors deputy president Wong Soon Ting, parent-teacher association president Wong King Sieu, and principal Goi Nguok Yew.

Lau pointed out the stadium had closed in 2021 and 2022 for upgrading and refurbishing works following numerous complaints.

“However, when it reopened this year, the situation and the facilities were no better than compared to the times during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period from 2020-2022.

“Suffice to say that the situation is getting worse instead, without any signs of improvement at all,” he lamented.

Lau, who is also SMK Tung Hua board of directors president, said Sibu would find it hard to produce athletes of calibre with such a poor quality sports field.

“Sometimes I really wonder which department is in charge of maintaining the upgrading works of the stadium. Is it the sports ministry, or the Sarawak Sports Council (SSC), or the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)?

“The condition of the track and field are really terrible. How can we produce good athletes with such kind of track and honestly; simply cannot be used. Indeed, the relevant ministries should no longer push responsibilities but work to rectify the situation,” he stressed.

He opined that athletes would produce results if provided with good training and sports facilities.

“Our sportsmen and sportswomen are very committed and with good facilities, naturally, it will spur them to work harder and produce results.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case now and with the track in such a deplorable condition, it may even pose a life-threatening risk for the athletes,” he said.

Lau added that logistical factors prevent urban schools from using the Sibu Jaya Stadium, which opened last year.