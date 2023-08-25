Uggah: Sub-committees under Highland Development Agency to hasten development in Baram

MIRI (Aug 25): The setting up of four sub-committees under the Highland Development Agency (HDA) will complement and speed up the Sarawak government’s effort to develop Baram constituency, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also HDA chairman, said this is in view that all infrastructure projects which had been planned for Baram were ongoing but incomplete.

“We want to plan a holistic development for this area. The development (agenda) must be holistic that includes aspects such as socio-economic development, youth development, agriculture, education and health.

“There are many clinics here that are in dilapidated conditions,” he told reporters after handing over educational aid to students from B40 families at SJKC Kee Tee in Long Lama today.

In July this year, Uggah in a statement said that HDA had agreed to set up the four sub-committees, namely Infrastructure, Utilities and Telecommunication; Education, Health and Security; Community Development, Agriculture and Tourism; and Youth, Sports and Technical Training.

He said that the Infrastructure, Utilities and Telecommunication sub-committee will be chaired by Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is also Deputy Minister in The Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Projects Monitoring), while Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau will lead the Education, Health and Security sub-committee.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau was appointed as chairman for the Community Development, Agriculture and Tourism sub-committee while Miri Resident Jamalie Busri will lead the Youth, Sports and Technical Training sub-committee.

“These sub-committees will look into all the issues and are to come up with plans. I will hold a meeting in next month (Sept) so that we can make plans and these plans are to be implemented next year,” he said.

On HDA projects in Baram, Uggah said that out of 50 projects approved, eight had been completed, while 12 were under construction.

Another 18 are still at tender stage while the remaining 12 projects are still under planning.

Uggah added that out of the 50 projects, 29 are bridges and roads, 19 are projects for water supply and the remaining two are electricity projects.

“So this is HDA’s direction and we hope that Baram will not be left out. There is hope (for Baram), as the scenario has changed since 2017 with the allocation of the RM1.5 billion to HDA,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Uggah highlighted that education is one of the main pillars of socio-economic development.

In this sense, he said the Education, Health and Security sub-committee will work closely with the relevant department to identify issues and solutions to accelerate the implementation of socioeconomic development programmes in the HDA area.

Meanwhile, Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni informed that the Education Aid programme for students from the B40 category under HDA area is a joint effort between Recoda and the state education department.

“This programme aims to ease parents’ burden in buying their children’s school necessities. This aid is for children in both primary and secondary schools whose household income is RM4,800 and below,” he said.

A total of 300 students from 24 primary schools and six secondary schools in Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu constituencies received the aid today.

Also present at the function were Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Telang Usan district officer Ezra Uda and HDA regional director Semuel Belawan.