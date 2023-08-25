UTS signs MoU with SME Association of Sarawak to provide training programme

SIBU (Aug 25): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and SME Association of Sarawak signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday in aims to empower small medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak.

Through the MoU, UTS will develop and provide training for a programme under the Association which is funded through the Business Federation Recovery Bizfund grant.

Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid said the MoU supports the university’s educational activities while giving the university an opportunity to provide a training programme to further spur the growth of SMEs.

The UTS vice-chancellor told reporters this after the signing ceremony at UTS here.

Khairuddin signed on behalf of UTS while SME Association of Sarawak was represented by its president, Jordan Ong Chung Siang; witnessed by UTS deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman, and Ideal Maker PLT director Ronald Ng Kho Fatt.

“We are also hoping through this collaboration – we would like to see more SMEs, micro-SMEs emerge from the central region (of Sarawak) , especially Sibu,” said Khairuddin.

The training programme would mainly cater to members of the Association while being offered to the public to participate.

“Initially this is for the members but maybe in future, as we are stronger together, we can offer training programmes to other people and other industries; we are thinking of exporting our training programmes hopefully, to our neighbours in Kalimantan,” he said of the programme’s future prospects.

Meanwhile, Ong informed that the Association is looking forward to future collaboration with UTS in terms of training.

“Apart from digital and technological segment – we are planning to offer training in other segments like agriculture,” he said.

UTS Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CEPD) director and associate professor Dr Ramli Rashidi and deputy director, Kee Keh Kim were also present at the ceremony.