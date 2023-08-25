Veterinary dept detects 10 new rabies cases in S’wak this week

SIBU (Aug 25): A total of 10 new rabies cases were detected in Sarawak from Aug 21-25, said Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He said there were four cases in Kuching (Jalan Selangan Batu, Taman Hui Sing, Milan Square Jalan Wan Alwi, and Jalan Chawan), two cases in Padawan (Kampung Tematu and Taman Indah Landeh), and one case each at Jalan Stakan Kota Sentosa, Samarahan; Pasar Lama Tebedu, Serian; Kampung Bagak, Lundu; and Mile 8 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, Bintulu.

Dr Adrian said DVSS, local councils, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, and State Health Department are actively monitoring the rabies situation.

He said DVSS has also intensified its anti-rabies vaccination programmes throughout the state.

“We would like to appeal to all dog owners to send their animals for rabies vaccination as it is made mandatory under Section 40, Dog Vaccination Order under Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999,” he said in a statement.

He said dog owners must be responsible to ensure their pets receive the anti-rabies vaccine.

“After the vaccination, dog owners are to quarantine and isolate their dogs for 28 days to let them build immunity against rabies. They must ensure their dogs are kept within their home compound only.

“Therefore, I would like to remind the public to take extra precautions, and go to the clinic if bitten by an animal,” he advised.

This weekend, rabies vaccination programmes will be held on Aug 26-27 at Sepupok Community Hall (Miri) from 9am to 4pm, on Aug 26 at Song Mini Stadium (Kapit) from 9am to 4pm, and on Aug 26 at SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang Hilir, MJC (Kuching) from 8am to 3pm.