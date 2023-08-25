Vincent Tan gets temporary restraining order from court against Kedah MB Sanusi

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The High Court in Shah Alam today granted Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan an ad-interim injunction against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The ruling was made this morning, Malaysiakini reported as the court had previously granted Tan an ex-parte restraining order against Muhammad Sanusi from August 17 until today.

According to the news portal, the court was supposed to hear Tan’s inter-parte injunction application today, but has postponed it to October 25 where it will be heard before Judicial Commissioner Choong Yeow Choy.

The order was reported to be linked to the tycoon’s defamation suit against the PAS politician.

Tan was represented by lawyer Chuar Kia Lin who said Sanusi’s legal team needed more time to file their court documents as they planned to oppose the injunction bid.

“As we the plaintiff have no objection to that, the court fixed the hearing date of inter parte hearing on October 25.

“In the meantime, the court has also granted an ad-interim injunction pending the full disposal of the inter-parte injunction,” Chuar was quoted as saying.

According to past news reports, Tan and Berjaya Land Berhad (Berjaya Land) had accused Sanusi of defaming them when the latter claimed impropriety between Tan and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari over the Klang River cleaning project during an election campaign speech on August 2 in Jitra, Kedah.

Tan filed the defamation suit on August 8 after Sanusi reportedly refused to comply with the tycoon’s legal demand for a public apology and RM200 million in compensation. – Malay Mail