Abdul Karim: Seize opportunities at Saberkas’ career, education carnival

SERIAN (Aug 26): Youths here are urged to take full advantage of the opportunities presented at the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Career and Education Carnival, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Minister emphasised the significance of the event as a golden opportunity for youths seeking career guidance and those aspiring to pursue higher education.

“Employees should provide opportunities to job seekers if they are found suitable and meet their requirements. To job seekers, you have given your best during the interview session today, and I hope you will maintain a positive mindset and act promptly to seize any job opportunities.

“For those seeking to further their studies particularly in the technical fields, use this opportunity to gather information about various programmess and courses offered by educational agencies and align these choices with your qualifications and interests,” he said.

Abdul Karim’s speech was read by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus at the opening of the Saberkas Career and Education Carnival in the Serian Conference Centre (SCC) here today.

Abdul Karim also said the one-day carnival today was the third series held following the success in Bintulu in February, and Sri Aman in May this year.

As such, he said Saberkas is planning to hold another such carnival in the fourth quarter of this year.

About 400 visitors attended the carnival held at SCC today, which took place from 9am to 5pm, and saw the participation of 20 employment and education agencies.

The carnival serves as an engaging platform to empower the local community especially youths in Serian.

Speaking at the event, Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak deputy director Farinah Japar said there were 97 candidates who attended interviews with the participating employers.

“Out of this number, 15 individuals have been successfully offered jobs, while another 57 will undergo second interviews,” she said. She was representing Socso Sarawak director Tan Phang Chia.

Meanwhile, Saberkas executive secretary Iszuan Haroni announced that this year marked the organisation’s Golden Jubilee, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

As such, he said numerous activities have been planned to be organised at the state, branch, and unit levels of Saberkas.

“The Career and Education Carnival programme, held in collaboration with Socso is designed as part of the celebration for this Golden Jubilee,” he added.

Also present at the event was Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.